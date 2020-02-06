NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;26;NE;5;87%

Binghamton;Flurries;26;ESE;12;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;24;NE;11;94%

Central Park;Showers;36;NE;5;92%

Dansville;Flurries;27;S;7;92%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;30;NE;11;82%

East Hampton;Rain;38;ESE;15;93%

Elmira;Sleet;29;ENE;6;92%

Farmingdale;Rain;39;E;8;85%

Fort Drum;Snow;19;ENE;7;85%

Fulton;Snow;25;E;8;84%

Glens Falls;Snow;24;NNE;5;79%

Islip;Rain;40;E;8;80%

Ithaca;Cloudy;27;E;7;92%

Jamestown;Cloudy;28;SE;8;100%

Massena;Snow;17;E;5;61%

Montauk;Showers;40;ESE;6;82%

Montgomery;Ice;30;N;8;88%

Monticello;Cloudy;28;E;7;96%

New York;Showers;36;NE;5;92%

New York Jfk;Rain;38;E;8;96%

New York Lga;Showers;35;ENE;5;84%

Newburgh;Ice;32;N;6;93%

Niagara Falls;Snow;26;NE;12;84%

Ogdensburg;Snow;18;Calm;0;62%

Penn (Yan);Ice;30;SE;15;85%

Plattsburgh;Flurries;18;Calm;0;71%

Poughkeepsie;Sleet;32;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Flurries;24;NE;9;84%

Rome;Snow;25;ESE;10;100%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;14;Calm;0;80%

Shirley;Rain;39;ESE;6;88%

Syracuse;Flurries;25;ENE;13;88%

Watertown;Snow;21;NE;8;87%

Wellsville;Ice;24;ESE;9;95%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;38;ESE;8;92%

White Plains;Cloudy;35;SE;10;92%

_____

