NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;62;SSE;14;87%

Binghamton;Cloudy;58;SSW;6;100%

Buffalo;Cloudy;44;ENE;12;86%

Central Park;Cloudy;58;SE;8;90%

Dansville;Cloudy;41;NNW;7;95%

Dunkirk;Showers;48;S;8;91%

East Hampton;Cloudy;55;SSW;14;93%

Elmira;Cloudy;63;NW;3;80%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;55;SSW;21;92%

Fort Drum;Rain;32;NE;10;93%

Fulton;Rain;41;E;5;85%

Glens Falls;Rain;37;ENE;12;92%

Islip;Cloudy;52;SSW;16;100%

Ithaca;Cloudy;60;SE;14;96%

Jamestown;Rain;57;SSW;16;87%

Massena;Ice;30;ENE;13;100%

Montauk;Showers;55;SSW;14;92%

Montgomery;Showers;63;S;16;83%

Monticello;Cloudy;57;S;13;100%

New York;Cloudy;58;SE;8;90%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;54;S;29;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;56;S;14;89%

Newburgh;Cloudy;64;SSW;12;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;39;ENE;15;90%

Ogdensburg;Ice;30;NE;17;100%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;ENE;6;92%

Plattsburgh;Ice;30;N;14;95%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;64;N;6;80%

Rochester;Cloudy;38;ENE;8;92%

Rome;Showers;63;S;9;86%

Saranac Lake;Ice;32;ENE;9;92%

Shirley;Cloudy;56;S;18;89%

Syracuse;Showers;46;ESE;6;92%

Watertown;Showers;34;ENE;15;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;56;S;16;93%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;55;SSW;13;96%

White Plains;Cloudy;55;S;13;96%

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather