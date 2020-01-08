NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 8, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;28;WSW;2;83%

Binghamton;Cloudy;26;SW;7;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;34;W;11;75%

Central Park;Clear;35;W;8;75%

Dansville;Flurries;30;SSE;5;81%

Dunkirk;Flurries;31;WSW;12;88%

East Hampton;Cloudy;33;NW;7;94%

Elmira;Fog;20;W;6;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;34;W;5;88%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;29;SSE;10;80%

Fulton;Flurries;32;WSW;8;81%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;88%

Islip;Mostly clear;35;W;6;89%

Ithaca;Cloudy;29;S;6;88%

Jamestown;Snow;28;WSW;10;86%

Massena;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;81%

Montauk;Cloudy;36;NNW;10;85%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;27;SW;6;92%

Monticello;Clear;27;SSE;6;88%

New York;Clear;35;W;8;75%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;35;W;10;81%

New York Lga;Clear;35;WNW;14;72%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;30;W;7;92%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;31;WSW;11;84%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;30;S;7;80%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;32;SW;10;72%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;28;WNW;3;92%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;27;Calm;0;84%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;5;85%

Rome;Flurries;28;E;6;95%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;24;SW;7;88%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;7;88%

Syracuse;Flurries;33;SW;10;78%

Watertown;Snow;33;SSW;14;78%

Wellsville;Cloudy;28;W;8;81%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;34;NW;8;92%

White Plains;Clear;32;WNW;8;75%

