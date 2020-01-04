NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, January 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;39;Calm;1;92%
Binghamton;Fog;41;E;6;95%
Buffalo;Showers;38;NNE;7;85%
Central Park;Rain;48;Calm;0;92%
Dansville;Showers;41;Calm;0;95%
Dunkirk;Rain;38;NE;7;93%
East Hampton;Showers;44;Calm;0;97%
Elmira;Showers;41;ENE;7;95%
Farmingdale;Showers;46;Calm;0;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;3;84%
Fulton;Showers;40;Calm;0;70%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;35;NNW;3;92%
Islip;Showers;45;SE;1;96%
Ithaca;Showers;39;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Cloudy;37;N;7;100%
Massena;Cloudy;35;SW;3;81%
Montauk;Showers;46;Calm;0;92%
Montgomery;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Cloudy;38;N;2;100%
New York;Rain;48;Calm;0;92%
New York Jfk;Showers;46;SSE;5;100%
New York Lga;Rain;45;Calm;0;92%
Newburgh;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Showers;35;NE;8;89%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;86%
Penn (Yan);Showers;39;Calm;0;92%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;6;88%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;43;WNW;3;87%
Rochester;Showers;39;NE;7;75%
Rome;Rain;40;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;SW;3;92%
Shirley;Showers;44;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Rain;41;Calm;0;85%
Watertown;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%
Wellsville;Showers;40;ESE;5;100%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;44;Calm;0;100%
White Plains;Rain;44;ESE;5;95%
