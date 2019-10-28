NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, October 28, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;3;91%

Binghamton;Cloudy;51;NNW;10;79%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;54;W;7;82%

Central Park;Clear;58;Calm;13;77%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%

Dunkirk;Clear;51;SSW;8;92%

East Hampton;Clear;48;NW;3;92%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;56;WNW;5;69%

Farmingdale;Clear;55;Calm;0;92%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;6;87%

Fulton;Cloudy;53;WNW;15;73%

Glens Falls;Clear;47;NW;3;100%

Islip;Clear;55;NE;5;93%

Ithaca;Cloudy;53;WNW;10;76%

Jamestown;Clear;46;S;3;93%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;8;89%

Montauk;Clear;52;NNW;10;89%

Montgomery;Cloudy;55;WNW;5;83%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;7;98%

New York;Clear;59;N;3;74%

New York Jfk;Clear;58;NW;12;83%

New York Lga;Clear;58;NW;13;77%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;52;WSW;7;86%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;7;87%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;55;N;7;68%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly clear;54;W;6;76%

Rome;Cloudy;52;WNW;8;93%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;5;92%

Shirley;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%

Syracuse;Cloudy;54;NW;9;77%

Watertown;Cloudy;52;W;12;82%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;49;W;8;92%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;44;NNE;5;100%

White Plains;Clear;51;WNW;5;96%

