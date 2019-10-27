NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 27, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;45;E;1;89%

Binghamton;Cloudy;46;SE;15;92%

Buffalo;Showers;56;SSE;13;85%

Central Park;Showers;56;N;6;74%

Dansville;Cloudy;55;SE;16;79%

Dunkirk;Showers;56;SE;16;86%

East Hampton;Cloudy;53;ESE;8;82%

Elmira;Cloudy;53;N;3;85%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;57;SE;9;71%

Fort Drum;Showers;45;SE;18;87%

Fulton;Showers;48;SE;10;86%

Glens Falls;Rain;40;NE;3;100%

Islip;Cloudy;55;SE;10;88%

Ithaca;Cloudy;50;SE;21;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;52;SSE;15;93%

Massena;Cloudy;43;ENE;6;73%

Montauk;Showers;56;ESE;6;69%

Montgomery;Cloudy;48;N;8;86%

Monticello;Showers;45;E;6;99%

New York;Cloudy;58;ENE;10;69%

New York Jfk;Showers;58;ESE;15;83%

New York Lga;Showers;56;ESE;8;77%

Newburgh;Cloudy;54;SE;5;76%

Niagara Falls;Rain;52;SE;12;96%

Ogdensburg;Rain;43;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Showers;52;S;12;86%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;50;ENE;3;82%

Rochester;Rain;53;SSE;13;89%

Rome;Showers;46;E;15;95%

Saranac Lake;Showers;36;NE;3;89%

Shirley;Cloudy;57;SE;5;71%

Syracuse;Rain;48;E;10;89%

Watertown;Rain;50;ESE;10;82%

Wellsville;Showers;49;SSE;20;92%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;56;ESE;9;74%

White Plains;Cloudy;52;E;7;86%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather