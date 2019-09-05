NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Sunny;53;N;2;88%
Binghamton;Fog;50;W;5;96%
Buffalo;Sunny;53;NNE;2;95%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;66;NE;14;62%
Dansville;Sunny;50;Calm;0;96%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;53;N;3;95%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;62;N;7;76%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;10;72%
Fort Drum;Sunny;50;SSE;3;89%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;0;92%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;63;N;9;84%
Ithaca;Fog;46;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Sunny;52;N;3;92%
Massena;Fog;44;Calm;0;92%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;8;82%
Montgomery;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Sunny;52;NW;4;92%
New York;Cloudy;69;NE;12;60%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;65;N;13;75%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;13;64%
Newburgh;Sunny;55;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Sunny;52;NNE;2;95%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;41;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;54;SSW;6;96%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;50;Calm;0;92%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;55;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Sunny;51;WSW;5;92%
Rome;Sunny;48;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Fog;37;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;63;N;5;77%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;55;Calm;0;89%
Watertown;Sunny;45;Calm;0;92%
Wellsville;Fog;47;NW;3;100%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;63;N;9;80%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;60;N;7;80%
