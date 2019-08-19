NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, August 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;69;S;3;90%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;6;93%

Buffalo;Cloudy;71;SW;11;87%

Central Park;Clear;75;Calm;0;75%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;8;75%

Dunkirk;Showers;71;SW;11;86%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;6;98%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;75;S;8;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;10;91%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;68;N;5;83%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;S;6;92%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;100%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;7;86%

Jamestown;Showers;68;W;15;85%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;3;89%

Montauk;Clear;75;SSW;7;96%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Clear;65;SSW;2;90%

New York;Clear;76;WNW;3;81%

New York Jfk;Clear;74;SE;6;100%

New York Lga;Clear;77;S;5;70%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;94%

Niagara Falls;Showers;71;SW;11;87%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;10;78%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;100%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;66;SE;6;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;75;W;9;65%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;66;E;7;89%

Saranac Lake;Fog;61;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Cloudy;75;SSW;6;96%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;6;89%

Watertown;Rain;71;S;6;80%

Wellsville;Cloudy;67;SSW;7;75%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;75;N;6;100%

White Plains;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%

_____

