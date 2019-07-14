NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 14, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;71;SW;2;83%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;8;67%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;71;NNW;9;76%
Central Park;Clear;79;Calm;5;53%
Dansville;Cloudy;71;NW;3;83%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;8;86%
East Hampton;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;67;SW;5;93%
Farmingdale;Clear;75;WSW;3;75%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;6;87%
Fulton;Clear;65;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Clear;63;Calm;0;86%
Islip;Clear;73;WSW;6;87%
Ithaca;Showers;70;Calm;0;83%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;69;NW;8;86%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;5;86%
Montauk;Clear;74;N;5;87%
Montgomery;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Monticello;Mostly clear;66;N;3;87%
New York;Clear;79;Calm;0;53%
New York Jfk;Clear;75;SSW;5;81%
New York Lga;Clear;82;SW;5;48%
Newburgh;Clear;70;Calm;0;88%
Niagara Falls;Clear;68;NW;10;71%
Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;67;S;5;90%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;83%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;7;78%
Rome;Clear;65;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;63;WSW;6;86%
Shirley;Clear;73;WSW;5;90%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;66%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;67;S;3;93%
Wellsville;Mostly clear;67;W;10;84%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%
White Plains;Clear;72;W;3;75%
