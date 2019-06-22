NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;61;N;4;71%

Binghamton;Clear;55;WNW;6;79%

Buffalo;Clear;57;NW;7;82%

Central Park;Clear;66;W;5;53%

Dansville;Fog;56;S;3;96%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;57;SW;6;87%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;63;WNW;5;72%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;6;89%

Farmingdale;Clear;64;NW;5;60%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;58;WNW;5;69%

Fulton;Mostly clear;53;WNW;3;89%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;64;N;9;55%

Islip;Clear;64;NW;8;76%

Ithaca;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Clear;55;N;6;79%

Massena;Clear;62;WNW;8;61%

Montauk;Clear;64;WNW;7;72%

Montgomery;Clear;57;W;5;74%

Monticello;Mostly clear;55;W;5;83%

New York;Clear;66;W;5;53%

New York Jfk;Clear;69;NW;13;48%

New York Lga;Clear;68;WNW;15;48%

Newburgh;Clear;68;NW;9;59%

Niagara Falls;Clear;57;NW;8;83%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;59;N;5;71%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;62;WNW;6;67%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;66;N;7;49%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;60;ESE;3;85%

Rochester;Mostly clear;62;NW;7;64%

Rome;Clear;56;W;5;86%

Saranac Lake;Clear;53;Calm;0;76%

Shirley;Mostly clear;64;NW;8;64%

Syracuse;Clear;57;W;6;77%

Watertown;Clear;55;Calm;0;89%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;10;89%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;7;75%

White Plains;Clear;64;NW;10;57%

