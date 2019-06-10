NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, June 10, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;55;S;5;75%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;7;64%

Buffalo;Showers;66;SE;7;56%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;9;62%

Dansville;Cloudy;69;SSE;9;44%

Dunkirk;Showers;67;NNE;6;55%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;92%

Elmira;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;48%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;6;80%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;3;63%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;65;SE;3;55%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;80%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;7;79%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;9;57%

Jamestown;Showers;65;SSE;8;54%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;89%

Montauk;Clear;55;Calm;0;83%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;52;NNE;4;76%

New York;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;9;62%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;8;80%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;14;62%

Newburgh;Clear;59;SE;6;62%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;67;SE;7;64%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;87%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;63;S;9;49%

Plattsburgh;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;79%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;7;48%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;3;71%

Saranac Lake;Clear;47;Calm;0;89%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;5;57%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;77%

Wellsville;Cloudy;62;SE;10;53%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;45;E;3;89%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;6;77%

_____

