NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, May 31, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;4;100%
Binghamton;Cloudy;59;WNW;5;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;8;100%
Central Park;Showers;65;WNW;5;96%
Dansville;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;96%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;9;97%
East Hampton;Fog;58;N;2;96%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;89%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;3;96%
Fort Drum;Clear;55;WNW;7;93%
Fulton;Clear;62;WNW;10;83%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;6;89%
Islip;Showers;63;WNW;4;91%
Ithaca;Clear;57;NW;4;99%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;9;95%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;9;66%
Montauk;Fog;58;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Showers;61;SW;6;100%
Monticello;Cloudy;59;W;4;98%
New York;Cloudy;65;WNW;5;96%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;63;S;9;100%
New York Lga;Showers;62;N;8;93%
Newburgh;Showers;63;W;9;100%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;54;SW;6;100%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;56;N;7;76%
Penn (Yan);Clear;62;W;7;80%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;59;NNW;14;77%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;63;ESE;5;95%
Rochester;Mostly clear;61;W;9;83%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;6;92%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;55;NNW;8;89%
Shirley;Showers;60;Calm;0;92%
Syracuse;Clear;62;W;9;89%
Watertown;Clear;53;N;5;98%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;55;W;10;100%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;58;Calm;0;100%
White Plains;Fog;59;WNW;6;100%
