NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, May 31, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;4;100%

Binghamton;Cloudy;59;WNW;5;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;8;100%

Central Park;Showers;65;WNW;5;96%

Dansville;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;96%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;9;97%

East Hampton;Fog;58;N;2;96%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;89%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;3;96%

Fort Drum;Clear;55;WNW;7;93%

Fulton;Clear;62;WNW;10;83%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;6;89%

Islip;Showers;63;WNW;4;91%

Ithaca;Clear;57;NW;4;99%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;9;95%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;9;66%

Montauk;Fog;58;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Showers;61;SW;6;100%

Monticello;Cloudy;59;W;4;98%

New York;Cloudy;65;WNW;5;96%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;63;S;9;100%

New York Lga;Showers;62;N;8;93%

Newburgh;Showers;63;W;9;100%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;54;SW;6;100%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;56;N;7;76%

Penn (Yan);Clear;62;W;7;80%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;59;NNW;14;77%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;63;ESE;5;95%

Rochester;Mostly clear;61;W;9;83%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;6;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;55;NNW;8;89%

Shirley;Showers;60;Calm;0;92%

Syracuse;Clear;62;W;9;89%

Watertown;Clear;53;N;5;98%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;55;W;10;100%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;58;Calm;0;100%

White Plains;Fog;59;WNW;6;100%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather