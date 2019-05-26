NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 26, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;59;S;10;81%

Binghamton;Cloudy;61;SW;12;96%

Buffalo;Showers;60;SW;10;95%

Central Park;Cloudy;60;N;5;83%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;65;S;3;91%

Dunkirk;Clear;65;WSW;13;88%

East Hampton;Cloudy;56;W;5;92%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;3;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;59;SW;13;83%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;13;93%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;64;SW;6;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;58;SSW;8;83%

Islip;Cloudy;60;SW;10;90%

Ithaca;Cloudy;64;SSW;3;100%

Jamestown;Clear;61;SSW;6;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;9;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;57;SSW;7;86%

Montgomery;Cloudy;56;WSW;5;96%

Monticello;Cloudy;58;NW;6;91%

New York;Cloudy;60;N;5;83%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;59;S;12;96%

New York Lga;Cloudy;63;SSW;8;69%

Newburgh;Cloudy;59;SW;7;82%

Niagara Falls;Clear;60;SW;9;92%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;9;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;64;SW;12;89%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;58;S;5;93%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;59;SE;5;88%

Rochester;Clear;65;WSW;9;90%

Rome;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;59;WSW;9;93%

Shirley;Cloudy;58;S;9;86%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;6;86%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;10;93%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;63;N;7;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;56;S;6;89%

White Plains;Showers;57;SE;3;96%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather