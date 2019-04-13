NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 13, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;59;S;11;92%

Binghamton;Cloudy;56;SSW;7;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;9;79%

Central Park;Cloudy;60;N;3;90%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;6;92%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;48;SW;9;72%

East Hampton;Cloudy;51;SSW;8;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;3;92%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;54;SSW;13;100%

Fort Drum;Showers;61;SSW;14;77%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;10;72%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;57;SSW;9;89%

Islip;Cloudy;55;S;11;94%

Ithaca;Cloudy;58;S;10;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;54;SW;8;80%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;12;83%

Montauk;Cloudy;52;SSW;12;89%

Montgomery;Rain;58;S;7;100%

Monticello;Rain;54;S;8;99%

New York;Cloudy;59;N;3;92%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;55;S;20;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;60;S;13;86%

Newburgh;Showers;61;N;6;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;10;78%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;10;82%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;9;83%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;50;SE;3;86%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;60;S;5;91%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;9;68%

Rome;Cloudy;57;E;5;86%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;8;92%

Shirley;Rain;52;S;9;92%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;9;77%

Watertown;Showers;57;WSW;10;93%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;10;89%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;53;SSW;6;89%

White Plains;Cloudy;57;S;9;96%

_____

