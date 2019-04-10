NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;39;WNW;10;92%

Binghamton;Cloudy;40;WNW;8;70%

Buffalo;Cloudy;38;NW;6;87%

Central Park;Clear;46;W;3;88%

Dansville;Cloudy;44;NNW;9;73%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;38;W;7;99%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;5;70%

Farmingdale;Clear;42;SSW;5;91%

Fort Drum;Flurries;30;NW;5;92%

Fulton;Cloudy;33;NNW;5;81%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;40;N;10;70%

Islip;Clear;44;WSW;3;86%

Ithaca;Cloudy;40;NNW;8;79%

Jamestown;Showers;39;W;7;92%

Massena;Cloudy;31;WNW;6;96%

Montauk;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%

Montgomery;Clear;45;W;7;62%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;6;78%

New York;Clear;46;W;3;88%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;42;S;3;100%

New York Lga;Clear;46;S;3;85%

Newburgh;Clear;43;W;9;75%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;NW;8;95%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;6;100%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;40;NW;7;79%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;32;N;10;85%

Poughkeepsie;Fog;42;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;39;NNE;8;82%

Rome;Cloudy;34;NNE;6;78%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;26;WSW;3;95%

Shirley;Mostly clear;37;S;3;95%

Syracuse;Cloudy;35;NNW;12;81%

Watertown;Flurries;31;W;3;96%

Wellsville;Cloudy;38;WNW;13;85%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;3;95%

White Plains;Fog;42;Calm;0;100%

