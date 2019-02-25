NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;14;82%

Binghamton;Flurries;34;W;20;66%

Buffalo;Snow;30;WSW;30;90%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;47;W;18;53%

Dansville;Flurries;35;WNW;12;61%

Dunkirk;Flurries;28;WSW;29;87%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;11;94%

Elmira;Cloudy;38;W;22;59%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;46;W;18;67%

Fort Drum;Showers;34;WSW;33;74%

Fulton;Cloudy;34;WSW;41;77%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;39;N;7;59%

Islip;Mostly clear;42;W;16;83%

Ithaca;Snow;35;W;13;66%

Jamestown;Flurries;25;W;28;92%

Massena;Snow;35;SW;25;90%

Montauk;Clear;43;SW;12;92%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;41;W;15;67%

Monticello;Flurries;35;W;18;82%

New York;Cloudy;47;SW;18;53%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;47;W;30;60%

New York Lga;Cloudy;47;W;26;51%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;41;W;23;80%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;31;WSW;30;79%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;34;SW;21;86%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;34;WSW;28;69%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;38;SSW;12;67%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;44;SW;14;71%

Rochester;Flurries;35;W;25;61%

Rome;Cloudy;37;W;26;56%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;30;WSW;17;92%

Shirley;Clear;43;WSW;16;85%

Syracuse;Cloudy;35;WSW;24;66%

Watertown;Cloudy;35;WSW;31;75%

Wellsville;Snow;29;W;18;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;43;WSW;17;85%

White Plains;Cloudy;45;W;10;68%

