NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;43;S;7;79%

Binghamton;Cloudy;45;SSW;10;76%

Buffalo;Showers;44;WSW;12;97%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;47;N;1;70%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;54;S;6;69%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;15;100%

East Hampton;Fog;36;Calm;1;96%

Elmira;Cloudy;50;SW;7;67%

Farmingdale;Fog;32;ESE;5;100%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;17;86%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;46;S;9;76%

Glens Falls;Rain;45;SSW;8;70%

Islip;Fog;36;E;2;95%

Ithaca;Cloudy;48;SSE;9;70%

Jamestown;Fog;47;SW;12;100%

Massena;Cloudy;46;SSW;17;92%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;75%

Montgomery;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Ice;34;NNW;3;85%

New York;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;2;70%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;100%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%

Newburgh;Clear;36;W;5;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;12;100%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;10;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;14;66%

Plattsburgh;Showers;36;S;5;96%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;83%

Rochester;Showers;51;WSW;14;84%

Rome;Cloudy;44;N;6;92%

Saranac Lake;Showers;41;SW;12;100%

Shirley;Fog;33;Calm;0;95%

Syracuse;Cloudy;49;SSW;12;77%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;9;92%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;13;100%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;31;Calm;0;92%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;5;92%

