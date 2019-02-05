NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;43;S;7;79%
Binghamton;Cloudy;45;SSW;10;76%
Buffalo;Showers;44;WSW;12;97%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;47;N;1;70%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;54;S;6;69%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;15;100%
East Hampton;Fog;36;Calm;1;96%
Elmira;Cloudy;50;SW;7;67%
Farmingdale;Fog;32;ESE;5;100%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;17;86%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;46;S;9;76%
Glens Falls;Rain;45;SSW;8;70%
Islip;Fog;36;E;2;95%
Ithaca;Cloudy;48;SSE;9;70%
Jamestown;Fog;47;SW;12;100%
Massena;Cloudy;46;SSW;17;92%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;75%
Montgomery;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Ice;34;NNW;3;85%
New York;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;2;70%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;100%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%
Newburgh;Clear;36;W;5;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;12;100%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;10;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;14;66%
Plattsburgh;Showers;36;S;5;96%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;83%
Rochester;Showers;51;WSW;14;84%
Rome;Cloudy;44;N;6;92%
Saranac Lake;Showers;41;SW;12;100%
Shirley;Fog;33;Calm;0;95%
Syracuse;Cloudy;49;SSW;12;77%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;9;92%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;13;100%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;31;Calm;0;92%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;5;92%
