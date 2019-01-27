NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;16;Calm;1;70%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;21;S;10;68%
Buffalo;Snow;26;S;10;86%
Central Park;Clear;30;ESE;7;69%
Dansville;Flurries;25;SSE;14;74%
Dunkirk;Flurries;24;SSW;14;100%
East Hampton;Clear;24;N;2;78%
Elmira;Flurries;24;ESE;6;65%
Farmingdale;Clear;25;ENE;10;78%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;16;SSE;16;79%
Fulton;Cloudy;22;SE;10;62%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;12;Calm;0;84%
Islip;Clear;30;ENE;5;76%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;24;SSE;15;68%
Jamestown;Flurries;25;SSW;15;92%
Massena;Cloudy;3;ENE;3;86%
Montauk;Clear;29;Calm;0;58%
Montgomery;Clear;17;Calm;0;83%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;18;E;4;73%
New York;Clear;35;Calm;4;66%
New York Jfk;Clear;31;SE;8;85%
New York Lga;Clear;30;ESE;7;69%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;21;Calm;1;70%
Niagara Falls;Snow;21;SSE;11;100%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;12;N;3;85%
Penn (Yan);Flurries;22;SSE;5;71%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;3;Calm;1;82%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;21;Calm;1;76%
Rochester;Flurries;23;SSE;11;69%
Rome;Cloudy;19;ESE;12;81%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;0;Calm;1;86%
Shirley;Clear;24;E;3;81%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;24;SE;14;65%
Watertown;Cloudy;22;SSE;10;77%
Wellsville;Flurries;23;S;12;95%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;17;ESE;5;80%
White Plains;Clear;22;E;5;81%
_____
