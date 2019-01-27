NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;16;Calm;1;70%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;21;S;10;68%

Buffalo;Snow;26;S;10;86%

Central Park;Clear;30;ESE;7;69%

Dansville;Flurries;25;SSE;14;74%

Dunkirk;Flurries;24;SSW;14;100%

East Hampton;Clear;24;N;2;78%

Elmira;Flurries;24;ESE;6;65%

Farmingdale;Clear;25;ENE;10;78%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;16;SSE;16;79%

Fulton;Cloudy;22;SE;10;62%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;12;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Clear;30;ENE;5;76%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;24;SSE;15;68%

Jamestown;Flurries;25;SSW;15;92%

Massena;Cloudy;3;ENE;3;86%

Montauk;Clear;29;Calm;0;58%

Montgomery;Clear;17;Calm;0;83%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;18;E;4;73%

New York;Clear;35;Calm;4;66%

New York Jfk;Clear;31;SE;8;85%

New York Lga;Clear;30;ESE;7;69%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;21;Calm;1;70%

Niagara Falls;Snow;21;SSE;11;100%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;12;N;3;85%

Penn (Yan);Flurries;22;SSE;5;71%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;3;Calm;1;82%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;21;Calm;1;76%

Rochester;Flurries;23;SSE;11;69%

Rome;Cloudy;19;ESE;12;81%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;0;Calm;1;86%

Shirley;Clear;24;E;3;81%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;24;SE;14;65%

Watertown;Cloudy;22;SSE;10;77%

Wellsville;Flurries;23;S;12;95%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;17;ESE;5;80%

White Plains;Clear;22;E;5;81%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather