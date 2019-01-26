NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EST Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Flurries;19;NNW;5;59%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;12;WSW;10;58%
Buffalo;Cloudy;12;WNW;8;78%
Central Park;Mostly sunny;25;WNW;6;38%
Dansville;Partly sunny;14;NW;9;73%
Dunkirk;Fog;14;SW;7;88%
East Hampton;Sunny;27;W;6;45%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;14;Calm;0;64%
Farmingdale;Sunny;26;N;6;38%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;10;WSW;5;79%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;14;SW;9;56%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;18;SW;7;49%
Islip;Partly sunny;28;NW;6;45%
Ithaca;Cloudy;13;SW;10;67%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;11;SSW;5;80%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;8;NNE;3;83%
Montauk;Sunny;28;W;9;42%
Montgomery;Cloudy;21;WSW;10;49%
Monticello;Partly sunny;19;NW;5;59%
New York;Mostly sunny;25;Calm;7;38%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;28;WNW;14;37%
New York Lga;Sunny;27;WNW;13;37%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;23;W;8;53%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;13;W;11;64%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;7;NNE;2;85%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;14;SSW;7;73%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;8;E;7;83%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;26;WSW;9;37%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;12;WSW;8;76%
Rome;Cloudy;14;SSW;6;77%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;8;SW;12;79%
Shirley;Partly sunny;25;WNW;7;40%
Syracuse;Cloudy;15;SW;9;67%
Watertown;Fog;14;NW;2;87%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;8;SW;9;87%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;24;W;7;57%
White Plains;Sunny;24;W;8;38%
_____
