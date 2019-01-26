NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EST Saturday, January 26, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Flurries;19;NNW;5;59%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;12;WSW;10;58%

Buffalo;Cloudy;12;WNW;8;78%

Central Park;Mostly sunny;25;WNW;6;38%

Dansville;Partly sunny;14;NW;9;73%

Dunkirk;Fog;14;SW;7;88%

East Hampton;Sunny;27;W;6;45%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;14;Calm;0;64%

Farmingdale;Sunny;26;N;6;38%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;10;WSW;5;79%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;14;SW;9;56%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;18;SW;7;49%

Islip;Partly sunny;28;NW;6;45%

Ithaca;Cloudy;13;SW;10;67%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;11;SSW;5;80%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;8;NNE;3;83%

Montauk;Sunny;28;W;9;42%

Montgomery;Cloudy;21;WSW;10;49%

Monticello;Partly sunny;19;NW;5;59%

New York;Mostly sunny;25;Calm;7;38%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;28;WNW;14;37%

New York Lga;Sunny;27;WNW;13;37%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;23;W;8;53%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;13;W;11;64%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;7;NNE;2;85%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;14;SSW;7;73%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;8;E;7;83%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;26;WSW;9;37%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;12;WSW;8;76%

Rome;Cloudy;14;SSW;6;77%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;8;SW;12;79%

Shirley;Partly sunny;25;WNW;7;40%

Syracuse;Cloudy;15;SW;9;67%

Watertown;Fog;14;NW;2;87%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;8;SW;9;87%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;24;W;7;57%

White Plains;Sunny;24;W;8;38%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather