NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EST Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;18;NNW;6;75%

Binghamton;Clear;13;WSW;7;58%

Buffalo;Snow;15;WSW;15;83%

Central Park;Clear;32;W;12;30%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;14;S;3;61%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;13;SW;16;65%

East Hampton;Clear;31;W;9;49%

Elmira;Clear;10;WNW;3;66%

Farmingdale;Clear;31;WNW;7;33%

Fort Drum;Snow;16;W;7;91%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;18;WSW;17;51%

Glens Falls;Clear;19;SE;5;54%

Islip;Clear;26;NW;9;54%

Ithaca;Clear;14;WSW;10;64%

Jamestown;Cloudy;8;SW;12;66%

Massena;Cloudy;17;WNW;6;51%

Montauk;Clear;34;WNW;9;43%

Montgomery;Clear;26;WNW;8;42%

Monticello;Clear;15;W;9;70%

New York;Clear;32;W;11;30%

New York Jfk;Clear;32;WNW;18;31%

New York Lga;Clear;33;WNW;16;30%

Newburgh;Clear;25;WNW;8;54%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;14;W;17;83%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;18;WSW;8;62%

Penn (Yan);Clear;16;SW;10;56%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;18;Calm;0;71%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;30;W;7;37%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;16;WSW;10;58%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;17;SSW;3;73%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;13;WSW;8;84%

Shirley;Clear;29;Calm;0;42%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;19;WSW;10;56%

Watertown;Snow;18;W;14;90%

Wellsville;Clear;8;WSW;10;63%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;25;W;3;50%

White Plains;Clear;29;W;8;31%

_____

