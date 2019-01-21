NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Monday, January 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;-1;WNW;14;63%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;-8;NW;15;78%
Buffalo;Cloudy;-1;NW;15;75%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;10;WNW;25;61%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;-3;NW;12;61%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;2;NW;16;71%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;8;NW;18;67%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;-3;WNW;15;58%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;8;NW;25;50%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;-11;NW;12;70%
Fulton;Cloudy;-3;NW;14;71%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;-4;NNW;7;56%
Islip;Partly cloudy;11;NW;21;57%
Ithaca;Cloudy;-6;WNW;24;84%
Jamestown;Cloudy;-2;NNW;15;77%
Massena;Cloudy;-8;W;11;78%
Montauk;Clear;7;NW;23;70%
Montgomery;Clear;3;WNW;16;60%
Monticello;Mostly clear;-1;WNW;18;70%
New York;Mostly cloudy;10;NW;14;56%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;10;WNW;21;55%
New York Lga;Cloudy;10;WNW;25;61%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;1;NW;17;71%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;1;NNW;18;75%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-9;WNW;14;65%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;-5;W;8;68%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;-6;N;5;66%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;4;NW;9;63%
Rochester;Cloudy;-2;WNW;14;71%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;-8;NW;14;71%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-15;W;8;74%
Shirley;Cloudy;9;WNW;21;60%
Syracuse;Cloudy;-3;WNW;15;75%
Watertown;Cloudy;-10;NW;9;71%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;-7;NW;15;81%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;10;NW;16;58%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;6;WNW;23;57%
_____
