NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;-1;WNW;14;63%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;-8;NW;15;78%

Buffalo;Cloudy;-1;NW;15;75%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;10;WNW;25;61%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;-3;NW;12;61%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;2;NW;16;71%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;8;NW;18;67%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;-3;WNW;15;58%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;8;NW;25;50%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;-11;NW;12;70%

Fulton;Cloudy;-3;NW;14;71%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;-4;NNW;7;56%

Islip;Partly cloudy;11;NW;21;57%

Ithaca;Cloudy;-6;WNW;24;84%

Jamestown;Cloudy;-2;NNW;15;77%

Massena;Cloudy;-8;W;11;78%

Montauk;Clear;7;NW;23;70%

Montgomery;Clear;3;WNW;16;60%

Monticello;Mostly clear;-1;WNW;18;70%

New York;Mostly cloudy;10;NW;14;56%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;10;WNW;21;55%

New York Lga;Cloudy;10;WNW;25;61%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;1;NW;17;71%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;1;NNW;18;75%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-9;WNW;14;65%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;-5;W;8;68%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;-6;N;5;66%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;4;NW;9;63%

Rochester;Cloudy;-2;WNW;14;71%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;-8;NW;14;71%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-15;W;8;74%

Shirley;Cloudy;9;WNW;21;60%

Syracuse;Cloudy;-3;WNW;15;75%

Watertown;Cloudy;-10;NW;9;71%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;-7;NW;15;81%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;10;NW;16;58%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;6;WNW;23;57%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather