NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;19;WNW;15;82%

Binghamton;Flurries;13;NW;15;80%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;18;WNW;11;79%

Central Park;Mostly clear;28;WNW;16;50%

Dansville;Cloudy;17;NW;8;70%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;19;NW;11;75%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;29;NW;15;56%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;17;NW;15;59%

Farmingdale;Clear;27;NW;13;55%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;5;NW;6;66%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;14;NW;10;70%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;21;N;5;62%

Islip;Partly cloudy;26;NW;15;65%

Ithaca;Flurries;12;NW;21;85%

Jamestown;Cloudy;14;NNW;7;92%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;9;W;10;70%

Montauk;Clear;30;NW;23;63%

Montgomery;Cloudy;26;WNW;10;55%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;17;WNW;17;78%

New York;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;12;50%

New York Jfk;Clear;28;NW;22;55%

New York Lga;Clear;30;NW;29;55%

Newburgh;Cloudy;25;NNW;17;63%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;19;NW;12;76%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;7;WNW;16;71%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;14;W;13;70%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;12;N;7;61%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;25;WNW;16;50%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;14;W;6;77%

Rome;Cloudy;15;NW;23;80%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;3;N;6;83%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;28;NW;16;55%

Syracuse;Cloudy;14;WNW;17;80%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;4;WNW;5;76%

Wellsville;Cloudy;11;NW;12;83%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;17;55%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;27;WNW;22;54%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather