NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 1, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;40;SSE;12;96%

Binghamton;Cloudy;42;S;13;100%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;21;99%

Central Park;Showers;50;S;4;96%

Dansville;Showers;52;SE;6;82%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;24;92%

East Hampton;Cloudy;51;SW;8;98%

Elmira;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Showers;50;S;16;100%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;48;S;23;81%

Fulton;Showers;49;S;16;77%

Glens Falls;Showers;37;Calm;0;92%

Islip;Showers;50;SSW;12;96%

Ithaca;Cloudy;45;SSE;14;92%

Jamestown;Cloudy;49;W;23;89%

Massena;Showers;34;NE;8;100%

Montauk;Showers;49;S;13;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;39;NNW;3;100%

Monticello;Fog;40;E;6;86%

New York;Showers;50;SSE;5;96%

New York Jfk;Fog;48;S;6;100%

New York Lga;Showers;51;S;6;92%

Newburgh;Fog;39;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;22;100%

Ogdensburg;Showers;35;ENE;5;98%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;47;S;12;86%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;SSE;18;95%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;95%

Rochester;Cloudy;52;WSW;21;89%

Rome;Cloudy;40;E;10;96%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;38;SSW;10;96%

Shirley;Showers;50;SSW;14;100%

Syracuse;Cloudy;49;S;10;83%

Watertown;Cloudy;49;S;15;83%

Wellsville;Showers;53;WSW;20;89%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;51;SSE;11;94%

White Plains;Fog;43;SE;5;100%

