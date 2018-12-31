NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, December 31, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;28;S;4;94%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;28;S;5;81%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;5;80%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;5;64%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;28;S;6;81%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;33;SSW;7;75%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;92%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;0;84%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;31;ENE;9;92%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;29;SE;10;83%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;26;SSE;3;88%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;33;ENE;3;85%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;28;SSE;7;84%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;27;SSW;6;89%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;88%
Montauk;Clear;28;Calm;0;95%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;92%
Monticello;Mostly clear;26;Calm;1;88%
New York;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;2;64%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;5;67%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;32;E;4;78%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;SSE;3;93%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;32;SSW;5;72%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;28;SW;3;77%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;26;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Clear;23;Calm;0;95%
Rome;Mostly clear;23;SE;6;95%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;88%
Syracuse;Clear;22;E;3;92%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;82%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;29;SSW;4;85%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;91%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;3;88%
_____
