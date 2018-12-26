NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 26, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;21;NW;4;67%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;25;W;3;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;6;70%

Central Park;Clear;33;NW;7;58%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;N;6;79%

East Hampton;Clear;30;NW;6;67%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;82%

Farmingdale;Clear;31;WNW;9;61%

Fort Drum;Flurries;19;SSE;6;79%

Fulton;Flurries;23;E;3;80%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;13;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Clear;29;WNW;6;76%

Ithaca;Flurries;27;Calm;0;92%

Jamestown;Cloudy;27;SW;7;86%

Massena;Partly cloudy;-1;Calm;0;86%

Montauk;Clear;32;NW;10;58%

Montgomery;Clear;28;NW;3;65%

Monticello;Clear;23;SE;5;75%

New York;Mostly clear;33;Calm;6;58%

New York Jfk;Clear;33;NW;13;58%

New York Lga;Clear;34;NW;14;58%

Newburgh;Clear;23;W;8;92%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;29;W;7;77%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;7;S;5;90%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;31;WSW;5;85%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;8;Calm;0;87%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;21;Calm;0;84%

Rochester;Cloudy;30;WSW;6;85%

Rome;Flurries;19;ESE;3;87%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-3;NNW;4;82%

Shirley;Clear;26;Calm;0;71%

Syracuse;Cloudy;22;E;5;92%

Watertown;Flurries;20;SE;3;91%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;4;81%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;17;Calm;0;83%

White Plains;Clear;30;W;9;60%

