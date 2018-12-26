NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;21;NW;4;67%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;25;W;3;81%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;6;70%
Central Park;Clear;33;NW;7;58%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;N;6;79%
East Hampton;Clear;30;NW;6;67%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;82%
Farmingdale;Clear;31;WNW;9;61%
Fort Drum;Flurries;19;SSE;6;79%
Fulton;Flurries;23;E;3;80%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;13;Calm;0;84%
Islip;Clear;29;WNW;6;76%
Ithaca;Flurries;27;Calm;0;92%
Jamestown;Cloudy;27;SW;7;86%
Massena;Partly cloudy;-1;Calm;0;86%
Montauk;Clear;32;NW;10;58%
Montgomery;Clear;28;NW;3;65%
Monticello;Clear;23;SE;5;75%
New York;Mostly clear;33;Calm;6;58%
New York Jfk;Clear;33;NW;13;58%
New York Lga;Clear;34;NW;14;58%
Newburgh;Clear;23;W;8;92%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;29;W;7;77%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;7;S;5;90%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;31;WSW;5;85%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;8;Calm;0;87%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;21;Calm;0;84%
Rochester;Cloudy;30;WSW;6;85%
Rome;Flurries;19;ESE;3;87%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-3;NNW;4;82%
Shirley;Clear;26;Calm;0;71%
Syracuse;Cloudy;22;E;5;92%
Watertown;Flurries;20;SE;3;91%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;4;81%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;17;Calm;0;83%
White Plains;Clear;30;W;9;60%
