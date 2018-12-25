NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;10;87%

Binghamton;Cloudy;27;NW;6;84%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;29;WNW;6;91%

Central Park;Clear;34;W;8;61%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;31;N;3;85%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;30;WNW;8;86%

East Hampton;Clear;34;W;7;71%

Elmira;Cloudy;33;W;5;69%

Farmingdale;Clear;33;W;8;63%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;18;NNW;3;81%

Fulton;Cloudy;25;N;7;78%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;26;Calm;0;81%

Islip;Clear;32;W;8;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;28;NNW;7;92%

Jamestown;Cloudy;27;W;6;88%

Massena;Clear;1;SW;3;91%

Montauk;Clear;38;WNW;10;64%

Montgomery;Cloudy;32;SW;8;72%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;26;W;10;90%

New York;Clear;34;W;8;61%

New York Jfk;Clear;33;W;9;69%

New York Lga;Clear;35;W;8;58%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;32;W;12;80%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;28;W;6;97%

Ogdensburg;Clear;11;NW;4;87%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;31;WNW;6;78%

Plattsburgh;Clear;9;N;6;83%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;34;WSW;12;63%

Rochester;Cloudy;31;WNW;6;85%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;WNW;12;88%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;8;WSW;6;87%

Shirley;Clear;31;W;5;72%

Syracuse;Cloudy;25;N;7;88%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;20;N;7;77%

Wellsville;Cloudy;25;WNW;8;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;27;WSW;6;78%

White Plains;Clear;32;W;8;66%

_____

