NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EST Sunday, December 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;30;WNW;10;73%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;27;NW;7;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;30;SE;3;78%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;36;NW;9;56%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;75%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;SSW;4;83%

East Hampton;Clear;33;WNW;5;62%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%

Farmingdale;Clear;36;NW;10;56%

Fort Drum;Clear;15;W;6;82%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;27;N;5;74%

Glens Falls;Clear;28;WNW;7;58%

Islip;Mostly clear;33;NW;9;73%

Ithaca;Cloudy;27;NNW;3;86%

Jamestown;Cloudy;27;SW;7;88%

Massena;Clear;14;WSW;6;80%

Montauk;Clear;37;WNW;12;59%

Montgomery;Cloudy;34;NW;9;61%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;26;WNW;11;81%

New York;Mostly clear;36;W;5;56%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;37;NW;13;59%

New York Lga;Cloudy;37;NNW;13;59%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;32;WNW;15;69%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;29;SSE;5;81%

Ogdensburg;Clear;14;W;7;83%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;29;NW;3;78%

Plattsburgh;Clear;18;N;3;67%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;31;WNW;5;61%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;5;75%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;25;W;6;84%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;14;WSW;8;91%

Shirley;Clear;34;NW;8;63%

Syracuse;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;16;Calm;0;87%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;27;W;6;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;29;Calm;0;74%

White Plains;Mostly clear;34;NW;12;58%

