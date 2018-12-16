NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;27;N;6;100%

Binghamton;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;81%

Buffalo;Cloudy;33;NE;8;93%

Central Park;Rain;40;NE;17;89%

Dansville;Showers;33;Calm;0;91%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;34;E;7;91%

East Hampton;Showers;42;ENE;10;84%

Elmira;Cloudy;36;NE;8;85%

Farmingdale;Showers;41;ENE;13;85%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;24;ESE;3;90%

Fulton;Cloudy;34;E;3;75%

Glens Falls;Clear;30;NNE;5;85%

Islip;Rain;40;ENE;15;95%

Ithaca;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Showers;36;E;6;72%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;21;NNE;5;95%

Montauk;Showers;44;ENE;12;78%

Montgomery;Rain;36;NE;13;75%

Monticello;Sleet;31;ENE;14;86%

New York;Rain;40;NE;17;89%

New York Jfk;Rain;41;NE;21;95%

New York Lga;Rain;41;ENE;20;82%

Newburgh;Rain;37;E;9;75%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;32;NE;9;100%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;29;NE;3;94%

Penn (Yan);Showers;33;Calm;0;88%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;24;W;3;91%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;36;N;8;69%

Rochester;Cloudy;35;E;7;88%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;31;E;3;92%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Cloudy;41;N;5;85%

Syracuse;Cloudy;32;ENE;8;85%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;27;NE;6;92%

Wellsville;Showers;32;Calm;0;100%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;44;ENE;10;73%

White Plains;Showers;38;ENE;13;85%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather