NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 27, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;37;NNW;10;87%

Binghamton;Flurries;32;WSW;7;95%

Buffalo;Showers;37;W;14;85%

Central Park;Cloudy;42;WNW;12;91%

Dansville;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Snow;36;W;16;86%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;13;93%

Elmira;Cloudy;37;SW;6;95%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;14;96%

Fort Drum;Showers;34;ENE;7;100%

Fulton;Showers;36;N;3;89%

Glens Falls;Showers;36;N;12;89%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;13;100%

Ithaca;Flurries;34;S;3;93%

Jamestown;Flurries;30;W;17;92%

Massena;Snow;35;ENE;16;100%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;5;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;38;WNW;7;92%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;9;88%

New York;Cloudy;42;NE;9;91%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;43;W;15;92%

New York Lga;Cloudy;43;WNW;13;85%

Newburgh;Rain;39;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;36;WNW;16;83%

Ogdensburg;Showers;34;ENE;8;97%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;SSW;6;85%

Plattsburgh;Showers;34;NE;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;37;NW;9;92%

Rochester;Showers;38;W;7;92%

Rome;Showers;34;E;7;100%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;32;ENE;8;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;47;WSW;7;96%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;3;100%

Watertown;Showers;37;E;10;95%

Wellsville;Snow;31;W;16;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;48;SW;12;89%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;12;96%

