NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Snow;37;NNW;10;87%
Binghamton;Flurries;32;WSW;7;95%
Buffalo;Showers;37;W;14;85%
Central Park;Cloudy;42;WNW;12;91%
Dansville;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%
Dunkirk;Snow;36;W;16;86%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;13;93%
Elmira;Cloudy;37;SW;6;95%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;14;96%
Fort Drum;Showers;34;ENE;7;100%
Fulton;Showers;36;N;3;89%
Glens Falls;Showers;36;N;12;89%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;13;100%
Ithaca;Flurries;34;S;3;93%
Jamestown;Flurries;30;W;17;92%
Massena;Snow;35;ENE;16;100%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;5;100%
Montgomery;Cloudy;38;WNW;7;92%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;9;88%
New York;Cloudy;42;NE;9;91%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;43;W;15;92%
New York Lga;Cloudy;43;WNW;13;85%
Newburgh;Rain;39;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Flurries;36;WNW;16;83%
Ogdensburg;Showers;34;ENE;8;97%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;SSW;6;85%
Plattsburgh;Showers;34;NE;3;96%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;37;NW;9;92%
Rochester;Showers;38;W;7;92%
Rome;Showers;34;E;7;100%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;32;ENE;8;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;47;WSW;7;96%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;3;100%
Watertown;Showers;37;E;10;95%
Wellsville;Snow;31;W;16;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;48;SW;12;89%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;12;96%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather