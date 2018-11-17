NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;87%

Binghamton;Cloudy;32;W;13;95%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;38;W;14;82%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;38;W;10;72%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;38;W;14;80%

East Hampton;Clear;34;WSW;5;85%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;8;72%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;38;W;10;72%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;37;W;10;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;36;SW;9;75%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;36;SSW;10;85%

Islip;Partly cloudy;38;W;12;81%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;6;80%

Jamestown;Cloudy;32;WSW;10;93%

Massena;Cloudy;36;SW;10;92%

Montauk;Clear;43;W;15;70%

Montgomery;Cloudy;38;SW;8;72%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;32;W;10;93%

New York;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;10;72%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;38;W;17;79%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;40;WSW;12;64%

Newburgh;Cloudy;37;W;9;80%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;36;W;15;86%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;37;WSW;6;89%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;38;W;13;72%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;39;WSW;17;66%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;38;W;13;82%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;36;W;13;85%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;32;WSW;9;95%

Shirley;Clear;37;W;7;72%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;15;84%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;39;W;17;85%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;35;W;9;84%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;36;W;10;72%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;37;W;7;72%

_____

