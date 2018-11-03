NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Saturday, November 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;45;W;21;68%

Binghamton;Cloudy;41;W;14;62%

Buffalo;Cloudy;42;W;15;79%

Central Park;Partly sunny;54;W;24;44%

Dansville;Cloudy;45;WNW;8;60%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;42;W;16;73%

East Hampton;Clear;53;WNW;17;49%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;14;53%

Farmingdale;Sunny;55;WNW;18;39%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;39;W;12;100%

Fulton;Showers;41;W;20;75%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;45;W;10;62%

Islip;Clear;53;WNW;22;54%

Ithaca;Cloudy;43;W;12;67%

Jamestown;Cloudy;37;W;12;93%

Massena;Cloudy;40;W;17;85%

Montauk;Mostly clear;56;W;20;54%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;15;50%

Monticello;Mostly clear;43;WNW;21;65%

New York;Partly sunny;54;W;16;44%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;57;WNW;23;41%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;57;WNW;24;36%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;48;WNW;22;57%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;W;17;80%

Ogdensburg;Showers;41;W;15;81%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;W;8;59%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;43;W;7;70%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;50;W;16;46%

Rochester;Cloudy;44;WNW;17;67%

Rome;Cloudy;40;W;17;85%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;WSW;14;96%

Shirley;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;17;41%

Syracuse;Cloudy;43;W;20;68%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;42;W;25;72%

Wellsville;Cloudy;41;WNW;20;67%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;56;WNW;26;41%

White Plains;Partly sunny;51;WNW;22;50%

