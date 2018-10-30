NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Tuesday, October 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;42;WNW;9;69%
Binghamton;Clear;45;NW;5;43%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;8;76%
Central Park;Clear;52;NW;10;39%
Dansville;Clear;49;SSW;3;60%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;48;NNW;6;76%
East Hampton;Clear;38;Calm;0;89%
Elmira;Clear;51;NNW;5;45%
Farmingdale;Clear;52;NW;3;39%
Fort Drum;Clear;39;W;5;81%
Fulton;Clear;43;Calm;0;60%
Glens Falls;Clear;40;NNE;7;70%
Islip;Clear;49;NW;9;57%
Ithaca;Clear;44;Calm;0;53%
Jamestown;Cloudy;48;SSW;3;62%
Massena;Clear;39;WSW;5;69%
Montauk;Clear;49;NNW;10;58%
Montgomery;Clear;51;WSW;3;39%
Monticello;Clear;42;WNW;10;62%
New York;Clear;52;N;7;39%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;55;NW;15;32%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;56;NNW;12;35%
Newburgh;Clear;45;Calm;0;65%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;8;75%
Ogdensburg;Clear;37;S;3;81%
Penn (Yan);Clear;47;Calm;0;58%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;37;WNW;3;69%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;48;Calm;0;53%
Rochester;Mostly clear;51;W;5;51%
Rome;Clear;41;WNW;7;67%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;95%
Shirley;Clear;47;Calm;0;60%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;43;NW;6;55%
Watertown;Clear;39;SE;3;79%
Wellsville;Clear;49;W;3;44%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;43;Calm;0;73%
White Plains;Clear;48;W;5;45%
