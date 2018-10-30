NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Tuesday, October 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;42;WNW;9;69%

Binghamton;Clear;45;NW;5;43%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;8;76%

Central Park;Clear;52;NW;10;39%

Dansville;Clear;49;SSW;3;60%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;48;NNW;6;76%

East Hampton;Clear;38;Calm;0;89%

Elmira;Clear;51;NNW;5;45%

Farmingdale;Clear;52;NW;3;39%

Fort Drum;Clear;39;W;5;81%

Fulton;Clear;43;Calm;0;60%

Glens Falls;Clear;40;NNE;7;70%

Islip;Clear;49;NW;9;57%

Ithaca;Clear;44;Calm;0;53%

Jamestown;Cloudy;48;SSW;3;62%

Massena;Clear;39;WSW;5;69%

Montauk;Clear;49;NNW;10;58%

Montgomery;Clear;51;WSW;3;39%

Monticello;Clear;42;WNW;10;62%

New York;Clear;52;N;7;39%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;55;NW;15;32%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;56;NNW;12;35%

Newburgh;Clear;45;Calm;0;65%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;8;75%

Ogdensburg;Clear;37;S;3;81%

Penn (Yan);Clear;47;Calm;0;58%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;37;WNW;3;69%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;48;Calm;0;53%

Rochester;Mostly clear;51;W;5;51%

Rome;Clear;41;WNW;7;67%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;95%

Shirley;Clear;47;Calm;0;60%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;43;NW;6;55%

Watertown;Clear;39;SE;3;79%

Wellsville;Clear;49;W;3;44%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;43;Calm;0;73%

White Plains;Clear;48;W;5;45%

