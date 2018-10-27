NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Rain;38;NNE;8;89%
Binghamton;Showers;34;ENE;14;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;41;ENE;14;90%
Central Park;Cloudy;45;ENE;23;96%
Dansville;Showers;40;NW;6;92%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;41;NE;11;96%
East Hampton;Showers;50;E;23;94%
Elmira;Rain;40;NE;3;89%
Farmingdale;Showers;50;ENE;20;92%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;37;ENE;12;59%
Fulton;Rain;40;N;5;59%
Glens Falls;Rain;39;NNE;8;75%
Islip;Showers;53;ENE;23;86%
Ithaca;Showers;37;N;5;92%
Jamestown;Showers;39;ESE;7;93%
Massena;Cloudy;37;ENE;15;59%
Montauk;Showers;51;E;21;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;38;NE;18;92%
Monticello;Showers;37;NE;20;89%
New York;Showers;45;ENE;21;96%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;49;NE;28;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;49;NE;33;92%
Newburgh;Rain;39;NE;16;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;41;ENE;17;88%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;40;ENE;15;51%
Penn (Yan);Showers;38;N;6;92%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;38;NNW;7;64%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;40;N;13;89%
Rochester;Showers;39;E;9;88%
Rome;Showers;39;ESE;10;72%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;ENE;9;58%
Shirley;Showers;51;ENE;10;89%
Syracuse;Showers;37;E;10;78%
Watertown;Cloudy;38;NE;10;59%
Wellsville;Rain;37;E;7;95%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;52;ENE;22;89%
White Plains;Showers;43;NE;15;92%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather