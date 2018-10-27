NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 27, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;38;NNE;8;89%

Binghamton;Showers;34;ENE;14;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;41;ENE;14;90%

Central Park;Cloudy;45;ENE;23;96%

Dansville;Showers;40;NW;6;92%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;41;NE;11;96%

East Hampton;Showers;50;E;23;94%

Elmira;Rain;40;NE;3;89%

Farmingdale;Showers;50;ENE;20;92%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;37;ENE;12;59%

Fulton;Rain;40;N;5;59%

Glens Falls;Rain;39;NNE;8;75%

Islip;Showers;53;ENE;23;86%

Ithaca;Showers;37;N;5;92%

Jamestown;Showers;39;ESE;7;93%

Massena;Cloudy;37;ENE;15;59%

Montauk;Showers;51;E;21;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;38;NE;18;92%

Monticello;Showers;37;NE;20;89%

New York;Showers;45;ENE;21;96%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;49;NE;28;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;49;NE;33;92%

Newburgh;Rain;39;NE;16;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;41;ENE;17;88%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;40;ENE;15;51%

Penn (Yan);Showers;38;N;6;92%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;38;NNW;7;64%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;40;N;13;89%

Rochester;Showers;39;E;9;88%

Rome;Showers;39;ESE;10;72%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;ENE;9;58%

Shirley;Showers;51;ENE;10;89%

Syracuse;Showers;37;E;10;78%

Watertown;Cloudy;38;NE;10;59%

Wellsville;Rain;37;E;7;95%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;52;ENE;22;89%

White Plains;Showers;43;NE;15;92%

_____

