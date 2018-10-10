NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;4;80%
Binghamton;Cloudy;66;SSW;6;93%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;74;S;9;75%
Central Park;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;9;75%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;73;S;12;74%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;7;88%
Elmira;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;86%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;70;S;8;100%
Fulton;Partly sunny;71;S;7;75%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;66;S;3;100%
Islip;Cloudy;73;N;3;86%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;10;89%
Jamestown;Sunny;66;S;6;89%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;13;78%
Montauk;Partly sunny;69;W;7;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;73;S;7;90%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;69;S;2;92%
New York;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;70;SSW;6;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;76;NNW;3;76%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;72;S;8;79%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;70;SSW;10;82%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;70;SSW;7;81%
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;65;SE;7;93%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;71;SW;3;86%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;70;SW;5;83%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;6;89%
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;67;SW;12;90%
Shirley;Cloudy;71;W;3;86%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;S;4;81%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;78%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;70;S;9;83%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;71;WNW;8;86%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather