NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;50;Calm;0;86%

Binghamton;Fog;46;Calm;0;92%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;50;WNW;5;77%

Central Park;Clear;61;Calm;1;65%

Dansville;Clear;45;SSE;3;89%

Dunkirk;Clear;49;S;7;76%

East Hampton;Clear;55;N;3;86%

Elmira;Clear;45;Calm;0;89%

Farmingdale;Clear;60;Calm;0;74%

Fort Drum;Clear;48;Calm;0;100%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;44;S;3;88%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Clear;61;N;4;77%

Ithaca;Clear;43;ENE;3;96%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;44;SE;3;85%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;53;W;7;70%

Montauk;Clear;58;N;5;78%

Montgomery;Clear;49;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Clear;47;NNW;2;94%

New York;Clear;62;E;3;68%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;63;N;6;62%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;63;NNW;3;62%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;48;NNW;6;81%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;49;W;5;79%

Penn (Yan);Clear;47;S;5;79%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;49;N;2;81%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;50;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly clear;48;W;6;83%

Rome;Mostly clear;44;Calm;1;94%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;4;86%

Shirley;Clear;57;N;2;89%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;88%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%

Wellsville;Clear;47;WSW;5;78%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

White Plains;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

