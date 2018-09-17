NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;67;S;2;98%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;66;S;3;83%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;5;80%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;3;78%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;6;93%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;4;80%
East Hampton;Fog;63;Calm;1;97%
Elmira;Fog;63;Calm;0;95%
Farmingdale;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%
Fort Drum;Clear;67;SSE;3;96%
Fulton;Clear;68;SSE;3;87%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;65;NNW;1;99%
Islip;Clear;67;N;2;97%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;6;83%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;65;S;8;90%
Massena;Clear;65;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Clear;69;Calm;0;100%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;1;95%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;1;100%
New York;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;3;78%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;3;70%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;67;N;2;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;S;5;86%
Ogdensburg;Clear;62;Calm;0;96%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;93%
Plattsburgh;Clear;65;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Clear;69;SW;3;86%
Rome;Clear;69;ESE;3;89%
Saranac Lake;Fog;60;Calm;0;99%
Shirley;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%
Watertown;Clear;64;ENE;3;100%
Wellsville;Cloudy;65;SSE;5;90%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%
_____
