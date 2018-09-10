NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;58;SE;6;88%
Binghamton;Cloudy;55;SE;15;92%
Buffalo;Showers;65;SSE;9;77%
Central Park;Cloudy;61;NE;10;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;63;SE;15;75%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;66;N;7;74%
East Hampton;Showers;62;E;17;94%
Elmira;Cloudy;61;ENE;5;83%
Farmingdale;Showers;61;E;9;96%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;55;E;14;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;58;N;6;83%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;56;N;3;96%
Islip;Showers;68;E;16;78%
Ithaca;Cloudy;58;ESE;7;90%
Jamestown;Cloudy;61;S;14;83%
Massena;Showers;56;ENE;9;96%
Montauk;Showers;63;E;13;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;57;N;7;96%
Monticello;Showers;53;ENE;13;99%
New York;Cloudy;61;NE;10;96%
New York Jfk;Showers;62;NNE;8;100%
New York Lga;Showers;64;NE;14;86%
Newburgh;Rain;57;ENE;9;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;60;ENE;10;86%
Ogdensburg;Rain;55;ENE;6;94%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;60;SSE;8;86%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;56;SSW;5;89%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;58;N;7;93%
Rochester;Cloudy;59;SE;9;93%
Rome;Cloudy;57;ESE;20;86%
Saranac Lake;Showers;52;ESE;10;92%
Shirley;Showers;63;E;9;93%
Syracuse;Cloudy;55;E;13;100%
Watertown;Showers;56;ENE;9;96%
Wellsville;Cloudy;59;SSE;14;93%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;64;E;14;89%
White Plains;Showers;60;E;18;93%
_____
