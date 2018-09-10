NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;58;SE;6;88%

Binghamton;Cloudy;55;SE;15;92%

Buffalo;Showers;65;SSE;9;77%

Central Park;Cloudy;61;NE;10;96%

Dansville;Cloudy;63;SE;15;75%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;66;N;7;74%

East Hampton;Showers;62;E;17;94%

Elmira;Cloudy;61;ENE;5;83%

Farmingdale;Showers;61;E;9;96%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;55;E;14;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;58;N;6;83%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;56;N;3;96%

Islip;Showers;68;E;16;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;58;ESE;7;90%

Jamestown;Cloudy;61;S;14;83%

Massena;Showers;56;ENE;9;96%

Montauk;Showers;63;E;13;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;57;N;7;96%

Monticello;Showers;53;ENE;13;99%

New York;Cloudy;61;NE;10;96%

New York Jfk;Showers;62;NNE;8;100%

New York Lga;Showers;64;NE;14;86%

Newburgh;Rain;57;ENE;9;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;60;ENE;10;86%

Ogdensburg;Rain;55;ENE;6;94%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;60;SSE;8;86%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;56;SSW;5;89%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;58;N;7;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;59;SE;9;93%

Rome;Cloudy;57;ESE;20;86%

Saranac Lake;Showers;52;ESE;10;92%

Shirley;Showers;63;E;9;93%

Syracuse;Cloudy;55;E;13;100%

Watertown;Showers;56;ENE;9;96%

Wellsville;Cloudy;59;SSE;14;93%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;64;E;14;89%

White Plains;Showers;60;E;18;93%

