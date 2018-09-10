NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;55;E;2;78%
Binghamton;Showers;51;E;8;89%
Buffalo;Cloudy;57;E;12;73%
Central Park;Showers;59;E;12;77%
Dansville;Showers;57;SSE;7;74%
Dunkirk;Showers;56;ENE;12;81%
East Hampton;Showers;58;ENE;9;77%
Elmira;Showers;56;Calm;0;86%
Farmingdale;Showers;57;ENE;8;83%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;7;91%
Fulton;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%
Islip;Showers;61;ENE;12;76%
Ithaca;Showers;54;E;9;82%
Jamestown;Showers;51;E;10;96%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;50;E;3;76%
Montauk;Showers;62;ENE;10;67%
Montgomery;Showers;55;NE;6;92%
Monticello;Showers;52;E;10;87%
New York;Showers;59;E;12;77%
New York Jfk;Showers;58;NE;15;93%
New York Lga;Showers;60;E;18;74%
Newburgh;Showers;55;E;9;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;58;E;13;66%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;51;E;5;71%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;56;N;3;80%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;5;71%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;57;E;5;77%
Rochester;Cloudy;56;ESE;12;77%
Rome;Cloudy;52;E;8;86%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;5;85%
Shirley;Showers;56;N;3;89%
Syracuse;Cloudy;52;ENE;7;89%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;49;E;6;83%
Wellsville;Showers;51;ESE;10;96%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;57;ENE;9;77%
White Plains;Showers;54;ENE;10;82%
_____
