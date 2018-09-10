NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;55;E;2;78%

Binghamton;Showers;51;E;8;89%

Buffalo;Cloudy;57;E;12;73%

Central Park;Showers;59;E;12;77%

Dansville;Showers;57;SSE;7;74%

Dunkirk;Showers;56;ENE;12;81%

East Hampton;Showers;58;ENE;9;77%

Elmira;Showers;56;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Showers;57;ENE;8;83%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;7;91%

Fulton;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%

Islip;Showers;61;ENE;12;76%

Ithaca;Showers;54;E;9;82%

Jamestown;Showers;51;E;10;96%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;50;E;3;76%

Montauk;Showers;62;ENE;10;67%

Montgomery;Showers;55;NE;6;92%

Monticello;Showers;52;E;10;87%

New York;Showers;59;E;12;77%

New York Jfk;Showers;58;NE;15;93%

New York Lga;Showers;60;E;18;74%

Newburgh;Showers;55;E;9;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;58;E;13;66%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;51;E;5;71%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;56;N;3;80%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;5;71%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;57;E;5;77%

Rochester;Cloudy;56;ESE;12;77%

Rome;Cloudy;52;E;8;86%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;5;85%

Shirley;Showers;56;N;3;89%

Syracuse;Cloudy;52;ENE;7;89%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;49;E;6;83%

Wellsville;Showers;51;ESE;10;96%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;57;ENE;9;77%

White Plains;Showers;54;ENE;10;82%

