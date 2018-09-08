NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 8, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;60;NNE;6;58%

Binghamton;Cloudy;58;N;6;71%

Buffalo;Cloudy;62;NE;10;54%

Central Park;Showers;64;N;7;77%

Dansville;Cloudy;59;NNW;8;64%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;62;NE;10;63%

East Hampton;Showers;63;NNE;6;83%

Elmira;Cloudy;60;NNE;9;66%

Farmingdale;Showers;64;NNE;8;83%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;50%

Fulton;Cloudy;60;N;5;49%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;59;ENE;6;55%

Islip;Showers;68;NNE;9;72%

Ithaca;Cloudy;57;NNW;7;80%

Jamestown;Cloudy;58;NNE;7;77%

Massena;Sunny;63;NNW;9;42%

Montauk;Showers;65;NE;9;84%

Montgomery;Cloudy;62;NNE;7;74%

Monticello;Cloudy;59;N;7;80%

New York;Showers;64;N;7;77%

New York Jfk;Showers;65;N;17;77%

New York Lga;Showers;66;NNE;13;64%

Newburgh;Cloudy;59;E;7;82%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;61;NE;11;53%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;62;N;9;45%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;57;N;5;59%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;61;NNE;12;44%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;61;N;8;66%

Rochester;Cloudy;60;NE;10;55%

Rome;Cloudy;60;NNW;6;61%

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;58;N;7;47%

Shirley;Showers;64;N;3;80%

Syracuse;Cloudy;59;NNW;10;66%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;8;42%

Wellsville;Cloudy;57;NNE;12;80%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;64;N;8;77%

White Plains;Cloudy;61;N;5;89%

