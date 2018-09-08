NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;60;NNE;6;58%
Binghamton;Cloudy;58;N;6;71%
Buffalo;Cloudy;62;NE;10;54%
Central Park;Showers;64;N;7;77%
Dansville;Cloudy;59;NNW;8;64%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;62;NE;10;63%
East Hampton;Showers;63;NNE;6;83%
Elmira;Cloudy;60;NNE;9;66%
Farmingdale;Showers;64;NNE;8;83%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;50%
Fulton;Cloudy;60;N;5;49%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;59;ENE;6;55%
Islip;Showers;68;NNE;9;72%
Ithaca;Cloudy;57;NNW;7;80%
Jamestown;Cloudy;58;NNE;7;77%
Massena;Sunny;63;NNW;9;42%
Montauk;Showers;65;NE;9;84%
Montgomery;Cloudy;62;NNE;7;74%
Monticello;Cloudy;59;N;7;80%
New York;Showers;64;N;7;77%
New York Jfk;Showers;65;N;17;77%
New York Lga;Showers;66;NNE;13;64%
Newburgh;Cloudy;59;E;7;82%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;61;NE;11;53%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;62;N;9;45%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;57;N;5;59%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;61;NNE;12;44%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;61;N;8;66%
Rochester;Cloudy;60;NE;10;55%
Rome;Cloudy;60;NNW;6;61%
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;58;N;7;47%
Shirley;Showers;64;N;3;80%
Syracuse;Cloudy;59;NNW;10;66%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;8;42%
Wellsville;Cloudy;57;NNE;12;80%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;64;N;8;77%
White Plains;Cloudy;61;N;5;89%
_____
