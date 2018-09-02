NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;6;82%

Binghamton;Cloudy;68;S;7;89%

Buffalo;Rain;75;S;7;75%

Central Park;Cloudy;71;N;3;70%

Dansville;Clear;73;SE;8;75%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;5;88%

East Hampton;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;71;S;6;80%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;7;83%

Fort Drum;Clear;71;SSW;6;100%

Fulton;Clear;73;N;6;73%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;78%

Islip;Mostly clear;68;E;7;88%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;89%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;6;78%

Massena;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;8;87%

Montauk;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;86%

Monticello;Mostly clear;65;SE;6;91%

New York;Cloudy;71;N;3;70%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;70;ESE;8;87%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;7;68%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;82%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;7;78%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;71;S;5;90%

Penn (Yan);Clear;70;S;9;83%

Plattsburgh;Clear;69;S;3;80%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;S;3;75%

Rochester;Mostly clear;76;S;13;75%

Rome;Clear;70;E;6;87%

Saranac Lake;Clear;62;SW;7;96%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;71;SSE;5;89%

Watertown;Clear;72;S;3;83%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;7;85%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;63;Calm;0;86%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;12;78%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather