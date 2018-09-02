NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;6;82%
Binghamton;Cloudy;68;S;7;89%
Buffalo;Rain;75;S;7;75%
Central Park;Cloudy;71;N;3;70%
Dansville;Clear;73;SE;8;75%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;5;88%
East Hampton;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;71;S;6;80%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;7;83%
Fort Drum;Clear;71;SSW;6;100%
Fulton;Clear;73;N;6;73%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;78%
Islip;Mostly clear;68;E;7;88%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;89%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;6;78%
Massena;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;8;87%
Montauk;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%
Montgomery;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;86%
Monticello;Mostly clear;65;SE;6;91%
New York;Cloudy;71;N;3;70%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;70;ESE;8;87%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;7;68%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;82%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;7;78%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;71;S;5;90%
Penn (Yan);Clear;70;S;9;83%
Plattsburgh;Clear;69;S;3;80%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;S;3;75%
Rochester;Mostly clear;76;S;13;75%
Rome;Clear;70;E;6;87%
Saranac Lake;Clear;62;SW;7;96%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;71;SSE;5;89%
Watertown;Clear;72;S;3;83%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;7;85%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;63;Calm;0;86%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;12;78%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather