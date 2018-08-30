NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;79;NNE;9;65%
Binghamton;Cloudy;71;NNW;8;72%
Buffalo;Cloudy;69;NNE;9;66%
Central Park;Partly sunny;86;N;5;54%
Dansville;Cloudy;70;N;10;75%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;9;66%
East Hampton;Sunny;85;N;10;61%
Elmira;Cloudy;74;NW;10;66%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;88;NNE;9;56%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;59;N;9;100%
Fulton;Partly sunny;68;N;12;72%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;69;NE;7;80%
Islip;Mostly sunny;87;NNE;10;58%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;9;77%
Jamestown;Cloudy;66;N;8;77%
Massena;Cloudy;63;N;7;75%
Montauk;Sunny;86;WNW;6;62%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;84;NW;8;58%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;79;NNW;11;60%
New York;Partly sunny;86;N;10;54%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;88;N;10;58%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;87;NW;15;50%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;7;69%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;66;N;9;69%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;62;NE;7;72%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;73;NW;7;70%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;64;NNE;9;67%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;82;NNE;8;62%
Rochester;Cloudy;67;NE;12;84%
Rome;Partly sunny;74;N;9;73%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;61;N;7;86%
Shirley;Sunny;86;N;9;60%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;9;93%
Watertown;Cloudy;61;N;13;80%
Wellsville;Cloudy;66;NNW;5;86%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;87;NNW;13;52%
White Plains;Partly sunny;84;NNW;17;60%
