NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;60;NW;6;90%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;6;96%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;60;W;7;76%

Central Park;Clear;71;WNW;7;70%

Dansville;Clear;55;Calm;0;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;58;S;8;78%

East Hampton;Clear;68;WSW;6;80%

Elmira;Clear;56;WNW;9;89%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;NNW;5;80%

Fort Drum;Clear;55;WNW;5;100%

Fulton;Clear;56;Calm;0;74%

Glens Falls;Clear;61;N;8;72%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;68;NNW;7;81%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;6;90%

Jamestown;Clear;55;NW;7;79%

Massena;Clear;51;SW;5;96%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;6;80%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;7;81%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;8;100%

New York;Clear;71;WNW;7;70%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;12;78%

New York Lga;Cloudy;72;NW;13;70%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;7;88%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;59;WSW;8;80%

Ogdensburg;Clear;53;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;59;W;5;74%

Plattsburgh;Clear;56;WSW;3;83%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;68;NNW;6;67%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;7;86%

Rome;Clear;56;NW;3;96%

Saranac Lake;Clear;47;WSW;3;100%

Shirley;Clear;67;NNW;3;100%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;3;100%

Watertown;Clear;50;Calm;0;96%

Wellsville;Clear;52;NW;7;86%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;65;NNW;6;84%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;13;78%

