NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;86;W;9;62%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;82;WSW;6;55%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;8;70%

Central Park;Sunny;87;WNW;6;49%

Dansville;Partly sunny;88;NW;3;47%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;79;W;7;70%

East Hampton;Sunny;86;WNW;6;56%

Elmira;Sunny;86;SSW;7;54%

Farmingdale;Sunny;89;NW;7;44%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;64%

Fulton;Partly sunny;84;NW;5;58%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;85;NNW;6;52%

Islip;Partly sunny;90;NW;8;47%

Ithaca;Sunny;83;W;6;60%

Jamestown;Sunny;79;SW;10;61%

Massena;Sunny;77;NW;7;55%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;86;W;8;62%

Montgomery;Partly sunny;87;WNW;5;50%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;85;WNW;9;53%

New York;Sunny;87;WNW;6;49%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;88;WSW;14;56%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;92;W;14;35%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;86;W;8;61%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;85;SSW;9;58%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;51%

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;84;E;5;62%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;77;E;13;49%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;86;W;3;54%

Rochester;Partly sunny;86;N;5;56%

Rome;Partly sunny;84;W;8;64%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;75;W;8;53%

Shirley;Sunny;89;NW;8;52%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;84;WNW;3;66%

Watertown;Sunny;80;W;5;50%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;80;N;6;63%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;89;WNW;8;44%

White Plains;Partly sunny;86;NW;12;56%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather