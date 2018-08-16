NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;86;W;9;62%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;82;WSW;6;55%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;8;70%
Central Park;Sunny;87;WNW;6;49%
Dansville;Partly sunny;88;NW;3;47%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;79;W;7;70%
East Hampton;Sunny;86;WNW;6;56%
Elmira;Sunny;86;SSW;7;54%
Farmingdale;Sunny;89;NW;7;44%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;64%
Fulton;Partly sunny;84;NW;5;58%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;85;NNW;6;52%
Islip;Partly sunny;90;NW;8;47%
Ithaca;Sunny;83;W;6;60%
Jamestown;Sunny;79;SW;10;61%
Massena;Sunny;77;NW;7;55%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;86;W;8;62%
Montgomery;Partly sunny;87;WNW;5;50%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;85;WNW;9;53%
New York;Sunny;87;WNW;6;49%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;88;WSW;14;56%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;92;W;14;35%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;86;W;8;61%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;85;SSW;9;58%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;51%
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;84;E;5;62%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;77;E;13;49%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;86;W;3;54%
Rochester;Partly sunny;86;N;5;56%
Rome;Partly sunny;84;W;8;64%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;75;W;8;53%
Shirley;Sunny;89;NW;8;52%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;84;WNW;3;66%
Watertown;Sunny;80;W;5;50%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;80;N;6;63%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;89;WNW;8;44%
White Plains;Partly sunny;86;NW;12;56%
