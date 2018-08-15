NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;66;W;2;96%

Binghamton;Clear;63;W;7;96%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;70;WSW;7;93%

Central Park;Cloudy;71;N;5;86%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;3;89%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;69;SW;7;92%

East Hampton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Intermittent clouds;65;S;5;94%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;69;W;6;92%

Fort Drum;Clear;68;SSW;6;100%

Fulton;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;71;W;8;88%

Ithaca;Fog;59;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Clear;62;SW;8;96%

Massena;Clear;67;Calm;0;100%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;SW;5;90%

Montgomery;Clear;66;W;3;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;W;5;95%

New York;Cloudy;71;N;5;86%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;71;W;15;93%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;12;75%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;66;N;6;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;69;SW;7;85%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;S;6;97%

Penn (Yan);Clear;69;SSW;8;83%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;65;ESE;3;93%

Rochester;Mostly clear;65;WSW;6;100%

Rome;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;64;S;5;100%

Shirley;Clear;71;SW;3;96%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;68;WSW;9;100%

Watertown;Fog;68;SSW;5;100%

Wellsville;Clear;65;W;9;96%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;69;W;3;89%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;69;W;6;89%

_____

