NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;66;W;2;96%
Binghamton;Clear;63;W;7;96%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;70;WSW;7;93%
Central Park;Cloudy;71;N;5;86%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;3;89%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;69;SW;7;92%
East Hampton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Intermittent clouds;65;S;5;94%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;69;W;6;92%
Fort Drum;Clear;68;SSW;6;100%
Fulton;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Glens Falls;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;71;W;8;88%
Ithaca;Fog;59;Calm;0;93%
Jamestown;Clear;62;SW;8;96%
Massena;Clear;67;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;SW;5;90%
Montgomery;Clear;66;W;3;96%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;W;5;95%
New York;Cloudy;71;N;5;86%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;71;W;15;93%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;12;75%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;66;N;6;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;69;SW;7;85%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;S;6;97%
Penn (Yan);Clear;69;SSW;8;83%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;65;ESE;3;93%
Rochester;Mostly clear;65;WSW;6;100%
Rome;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;64;S;5;100%
Shirley;Clear;71;SW;3;96%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;68;WSW;9;100%
Watertown;Fog;68;SSW;5;100%
Wellsville;Clear;65;W;9;96%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;69;W;3;89%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;69;W;6;89%
