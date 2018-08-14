NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;72;SE;4;91%

Binghamton;Cloudy;67;NW;3;93%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;W;6;86%

Central Park;Fog;74;Calm;5;93%

Dansville;Rain;67;Calm;0;93%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;69;SSW;5;85%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;75;W;2;94%

Elmira;Cloudy;68;WSW;6;93%

Farmingdale;Sunny;75;S;6;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;6;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;69;WSW;3;86%

Glens Falls;Rain;70;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;76;S;4;88%

Ithaca;Cloudy;67;NW;7;100%

Jamestown;Showers;64;NNW;5;93%

Massena;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Thunderstorms;76;Calm;0;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;72;S;3;90%

Monticello;Cloudy;68;E;3;93%

New York;Fog;74;Calm;0;93%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;SSW;9;100%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;75;S;5;84%

Newburgh;Cloudy;69;S;2;100%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;71;WNW;6;84%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;94%

Penn (Yan);Rain;68;WNW;9;89%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;70;NNE;6;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%

Rochester;Thunderstorms;69;WSW;6;100%

Rome;Rain;69;NNW;8;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;66;NE;6;100%

Shirley;Partly sunny;76;S;7;100%

Syracuse;Cloudy;71;NW;3;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;71;N;3;100%

Wellsville;Rain;65;NW;8;96%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;78;SSW;6;86%

White Plains;Fog;72;Calm;0;96%

_____

