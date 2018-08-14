NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;72;SE;4;91%
Binghamton;Cloudy;67;NW;3;93%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;W;6;86%
Central Park;Fog;74;Calm;5;93%
Dansville;Rain;67;Calm;0;93%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;69;SSW;5;85%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;75;W;2;94%
Elmira;Cloudy;68;WSW;6;93%
Farmingdale;Sunny;75;S;6;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;6;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;69;WSW;3;86%
Glens Falls;Rain;70;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;76;S;4;88%
Ithaca;Cloudy;67;NW;7;100%
Jamestown;Showers;64;NNW;5;93%
Massena;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Thunderstorms;76;Calm;0;100%
Montgomery;Cloudy;72;S;3;90%
Monticello;Cloudy;68;E;3;93%
New York;Fog;74;Calm;0;93%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;SSW;9;100%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;75;S;5;84%
Newburgh;Cloudy;69;S;2;100%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;71;WNW;6;84%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;94%
Penn (Yan);Rain;68;WNW;9;89%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;70;NNE;6;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%
Rochester;Thunderstorms;69;WSW;6;100%
Rome;Rain;69;NNW;8;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;66;NE;6;100%
Shirley;Partly sunny;76;S;7;100%
Syracuse;Cloudy;71;NW;3;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;71;N;3;100%
Wellsville;Rain;65;NW;8;96%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;78;SSW;6;86%
White Plains;Fog;72;Calm;0;96%
_____
