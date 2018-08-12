NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;6;85%

Binghamton;Sunny;75;NE;5;68%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;79;NNE;8;51%

Central Park;Sunny;80;N;3;68%

Dansville;Cloudy;79;N;3;59%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;77;N;9;62%

East Hampton;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;82%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;80;E;8;57%

Farmingdale;Sunny;77;NE;5;81%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;82;N;12;52%

Fulton;Sunny;76;NW;5;73%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;75;ENE;8;78%

Islip;Cloudy;78;E;7;84%

Ithaca;Cloudy;77;NNW;5;70%

Jamestown;Intermittent clouds;76;NNE;9;60%

Massena;Sunny;81;NE;7;56%

Montauk;Cloudy;77;ENE;5;87%

Montgomery;Sunny;79;NE;8;68%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;8;83%

New York;Sunny;80;N;3;68%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;10;84%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;78;NE;13;78%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;79;NE;7;78%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;79;ENE;9;48%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;79;NE;5;57%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;77;N;3;68%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;75;SE;7;73%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;79;N;7;68%

Rochester;Partly sunny;79;ENE;13;61%

Rome;Cloudy;72;N;6;78%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;74;E;9;70%

Shirley;Partly sunny;79;NNE;3;87%

Syracuse;Cloudy;79;NE;9;69%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;7;48%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;79;NNE;7;54%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;78;ESE;5;78%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;73%

