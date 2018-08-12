NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Sunday, August 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;6;85%
Binghamton;Sunny;75;NE;5;68%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;79;NNE;8;51%
Central Park;Sunny;80;N;3;68%
Dansville;Cloudy;79;N;3;59%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;77;N;9;62%
East Hampton;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;82%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;80;E;8;57%
Farmingdale;Sunny;77;NE;5;81%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;82;N;12;52%
Fulton;Sunny;76;NW;5;73%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;75;ENE;8;78%
Islip;Cloudy;78;E;7;84%
Ithaca;Cloudy;77;NNW;5;70%
Jamestown;Intermittent clouds;76;NNE;9;60%
Massena;Sunny;81;NE;7;56%
Montauk;Cloudy;77;ENE;5;87%
Montgomery;Sunny;79;NE;8;68%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;8;83%
New York;Sunny;80;N;3;68%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;10;84%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;78;NE;13;78%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;79;NE;7;78%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;79;ENE;9;48%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;79;NE;5;57%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;77;N;3;68%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;75;SE;7;73%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;79;N;7;68%
Rochester;Partly sunny;79;ENE;13;61%
Rome;Cloudy;72;N;6;78%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;74;E;9;70%
Shirley;Partly sunny;79;NNE;3;87%
Syracuse;Cloudy;79;NE;9;69%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;7;48%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;79;NNE;7;54%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;78;ESE;5;78%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;73%
