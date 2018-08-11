NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Rain;74;E;3;76%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;72;NE;3;78%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;82;NE;7;45%
Central Park;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Dansville;Sunny;80;NW;12;43%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;79;N;9;54%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;73;ESE;7;93%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;66%
Farmingdale;Showers;74;SE;9;84%
Fort Drum;Sunny;81;Calm;0;47%
Fulton;Sunny;79;ESE;5;55%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;72;NW;3;78%
Islip;Cloudy;80;SE;9;73%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;7;87%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;76;N;12;61%
Massena;Sunny;83;Calm;0;42%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;5;96%
Montgomery;Showers;72;NNE;9;93%
Monticello;Cloudy;73;ENE;7;82%
New York;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;74;E;7;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;76;ESE;12;76%
Newburgh;Showers;73;E;6;94%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;82;ENE;8;46%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;83;Calm;0;43%
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;59%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;78;SSE;10;51%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;73;N;3;90%
Rochester;Partly sunny;79;NNE;7;38%
Rome;Cloudy;69;SE;6;89%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;74;SE;3;59%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;5;96%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;71%
Watertown;Sunny;82;W;8;46%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;77;N;7;59%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;74;SE;6;87%
White Plains;Showers;73;ENE;6;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather