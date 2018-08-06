NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, August 6, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;68;Calm;1;97%

Binghamton;Clear;70;SW;6;87%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;74;SW;8;82%

Central Park;Clear;80;N;5;71%

Dansville;Clear;72;ESE;8;83%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;9;86%

East Hampton;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Clear;65;W;3;93%

Farmingdale;Clear;75;Calm;0;87%

Fort Drum;Clear;76;SW;9;72%

Fulton;Clear;73;S;8;75%

Glens Falls;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Partly cloudy;74;N;4;96%

Ithaca;Clear;66;E;3;93%

Jamestown;Clear;69;SW;6;89%

Massena;Clear;75;SSW;10;75%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;76;Calm;0;93%

Montgomery;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Mostly clear;67;Calm;1;100%

New York;Clear;80;N;5;71%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;76;SW;8;97%

New York Lga;Clear;83;Calm;0;64%

Newburgh;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;74;SW;9;80%

Ogdensburg;Clear;72;S;5;85%

Penn (Yan);Clear;72;SW;8;90%

Plattsburgh;Clear;65;N;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;69;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly clear;73;SW;8;87%

Rome;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Saranac Lake;Clear;58;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%

Watertown;Clear;73;S;5;80%

Wellsville;Clear;72;SW;6;90%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;71;Calm;0;89%

White Plains;Clear;72;NW;5;90%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather