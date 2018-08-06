NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, August 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;68;Calm;1;97%
Binghamton;Clear;70;SW;6;87%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;74;SW;8;82%
Central Park;Clear;80;N;5;71%
Dansville;Clear;72;ESE;8;83%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;9;86%
East Hampton;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Clear;65;W;3;93%
Farmingdale;Clear;75;Calm;0;87%
Fort Drum;Clear;76;SW;9;72%
Fulton;Clear;73;S;8;75%
Glens Falls;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Partly cloudy;74;N;4;96%
Ithaca;Clear;66;E;3;93%
Jamestown;Clear;69;SW;6;89%
Massena;Clear;75;SSW;10;75%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;76;Calm;0;93%
Montgomery;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Mostly clear;67;Calm;1;100%
New York;Clear;80;N;5;71%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;76;SW;8;97%
New York Lga;Clear;83;Calm;0;64%
Newburgh;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;74;SW;9;80%
Ogdensburg;Clear;72;S;5;85%
Penn (Yan);Clear;72;SW;8;90%
Plattsburgh;Clear;65;N;3;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;69;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Mostly clear;73;SW;8;87%
Rome;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Clear;58;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%
Watertown;Clear;73;S;5;80%
Wellsville;Clear;72;SW;6;90%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;71;Calm;0;89%
White Plains;Clear;72;NW;5;90%
_____
