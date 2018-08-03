NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, August 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;71;N;3;98%
Binghamton;Showers;67;S;3;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;4;82%
Central Park;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;69;SE;6;86%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;69;S;4;93%
East Hampton;Cloudy;75;SW;7;95%
Elmira;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Clear;77;SW;8;90%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;70;SSE;6;100%
Fulton;Clear;70;Calm;0;83%
Glens Falls;Clear;70;S;3;96%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;9;99%
Ithaca;Cloudy;70;ESE;3;89%
Jamestown;Clear;66;S;3;96%
Massena;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Cloudy;75;SW;6;100%
Montgomery;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;96%
New York;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;SSW;8;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;80;S;7;78%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;70;S;3;84%
Ogdensburg;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;71;SW;3;86%
Plattsburgh;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Cloudy;71;SSW;3;89%
Rome;Partly cloudy;71;E;5;93%
Saranac Lake;Clear;63;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;78;SSW;10;100%
Syracuse;Cloudy;71;ESE;3;93%
Watertown;Clear;70;SSE;3;89%
Wellsville;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;77;SSW;10;87%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
_____
