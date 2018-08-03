NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;4;83%
Binghamton;Clear;70;SSE;3;81%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;75;SW;6;67%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;3;73%
Dansville;Clear;76;SSE;5;76%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;5;73%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;75;SW;7;93%
Elmira;Clear;72;Calm;0;87%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;16;84%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;75;SSW;5;75%
Fulton;Clear;76;Calm;0;71%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;87%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;13;96%
Ithaca;Clear;73;SE;6;80%
Jamestown;Clear;72;S;5;78%
Massena;Clear;74;SSW;7;76%
Montauk;Cloudy;76;SSW;6;100%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;3;87%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;73;S;5;85%
New York;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;77%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;78;S;21;96%
New York Lga;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;76%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;74;SW;7;65%
Ogdensburg;Clear;72;SSW;3;78%
Penn (Yan);Clear;75;SSW;5;73%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Rochester;Cloudy;76;S;5;71%
Rome;Clear;73;ENE;3;90%
Saranac Lake;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;10;93%
Syracuse;Cloudy;76;S;6;76%
Watertown;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%
Wellsville;Clear;72;N;3;81%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;10;87%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;78;WNW;3;81%
